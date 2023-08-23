BWF World C'ships 2023: Satwik/Chirag, Treesa/Gayatri move to pre-quarters

Indian pair of Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand moved to the pre-quarterfinals of BWF World Championships on Wednesday.

In women's doubles, the pair of Treesa and Gayatri produced a commendable performance to defeated Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei in straight games 21-18, 21-10.

World number 19 Treesa and Gayatri won the match in 38 minutes. The Indian duo will face top seed Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in their next round.

The Indian duo, Treesa and Gayatri stunned Chang and Yang of Chinese Taipei in R32 at the #BWFWorldChampionships2023. 🇮🇳🇮🇳💪



21-18, 21-10.#badminton pic.twitter.com/WULMMf2x33 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 23, 2023

The Indian pair started the match on back foot as the Chinese Taipei pair took an early lead of 5-2 before the Treesa/Gayatri started drawing errors from the extended rallies.



Indian pair was leading 11-9 at the mid-game break. Despite few errors from Treesa after the break, the Indian duo kept the lead and won the first game 21-18.

Treesa and Gayatri lagged 2-5 early on but soon started rotating the strike and extending the rallies to draw out errors from their opponent to turn it around, reaching 8-6.

In the second game, the Indian duo continued their momentum with an early lead of 8-5. The lead started growing for Treesa/Gayatri as they hit some powerful returns.

After the mid-game break,Treesa/Gayatri stepped up the pace after resumption to move to 14-8.

Aided by the errors from their opponent, the Indian duo sealed the match with a dominant win the second game.

In the second match of the day, world number two duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced Australian duo of Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim.

SatChi 🇮🇳 eclipsed Australia's Lim and Choo in R32 at the #BWFWorldChampionships2023 and wrapped it up in just 30 minutes.



21-16, 21-9. 🇮🇳💪#badminton pic.twitter.com/yT4Xsjgnmk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 23, 2023

The Indian duo started well in the first game and kept their lead intact throughout the game to win 21-16. The Australians duo did well in patches but the Indian pair was clearly superior.



The second game was much easier for the Asian Champions as they won the game 21-9 and booked their place in the pre-quarterfinals. They will face Indonesian pair of Daniel Marthin and Leo Rolly Carnondo in the pre-quarterfinals.