Badminton
Badminton World Championships: All you need to know – When to Watch, Indian contingent, Live Streaming
The BWF World Badminton Championships will be held in Huelva, Spain from 12th to 19th December 2021.
The BWF World Badminton Championships is back in front of our television screens. The prestigious event will be held in Huelva, Spain from 12th to 19th December 2021.
The Indians have pleasant memories of competing in the tournament in the recent past, having medalled in each edition starting from 2011. The country returned with two medals in the previous edition when PV Sindhu became the first Indian to be crowned the World Champion along with a bronze from Sai Praneeth.
The Badminton World Championships 2021 will see a total of 25 Indians in search of the podium. Here is all you need to know about the showpiece event.
India's past record
Prakash Padukone – Bronze, 1983
Jwala Gutta-Ashwini Ponnappa – Bronze, 2011
PV Sindhu – Bronze, 2013
Saina Nehwal – Silver, 2015
PV Sindhu – Silver, 2017
Saina Nehwal – Bronze, 2017
PV Sindhu – Gold, 2019
Sai Praneeth – Bronze, 2019
Indian contingent
Women's Singles – PV Sindhu
Men's Singles – Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy
Men's Doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-Arjun MR, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy, Arun George-Sanyam Shukla
Women's Doubles – Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh, Maneesha-Rutaparna Panda
Mixed Doubles – Saurabh Sharma-Anoushka Parikh, Arjun MR-Maneesha, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, Utkarsh Arora-Karishma Wadkar
Schedule
Sunday 12 - Round 1
Monday 13 - Round 1
Tuesday 14 - Round 1
Wednesday 15 - Round 2
Thursday 16 - Round 3
Friday 17 - Quarterfinals
Saturday 18 – Semifinals
Sunday 19 - Finals
Live Streaming
You can catch all the LIVE action on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar