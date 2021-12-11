Badminton World Championships: All you need to know – When to Watch, Indian contingent, Live Streaming

The BWF World Badminton Championships is back in front of our television screens. The prestigious event will be held in Huelva, Spain from 12th to 19th December 2021.



The Indians have pleasant memories of competing in the tournament in the recent past, having medalled in each edition starting from 2011. The country returned with two medals in the previous edition when PV Sindhu became the first Indian to be crowned the World Champion along with a bronze from Sai Praneeth.

The Badminton World Championships 2021 will see a total of 25 Indians in search of the podium. Here is all you need to know about the showpiece event.

India's past record

Prakash Padukone – Bronze, 1983

Jwala Gutta-Ashwini Ponnappa – Bronze, 2011

PV Sindhu – Bronze, 2013

Saina Nehwal – Silver, 2015

PV Sindhu – Silver, 2017

Saina Nehwal – Bronze, 2017

PV Sindhu – Gold, 2019

Sai Praneeth – Bronze, 2019

Indian contingent

Women's Singles – PV Sindhu

Men's Singles – Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy

Men's Doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-Arjun MR, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy, Arun George-Sanyam Shukla

Women's Doubles – Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh, Maneesha-Rutaparna Panda

Mixed Doubles – Saurabh Sharma-Anoushka Parikh, Arjun MR-Maneesha, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, Utkarsh Arora-Karishma Wadkar

Schedule

Sunday 12 - Round 1

Monday 13 - Round 1

Tuesday 14 - Round 1

Wednesday 15 - Round 2

Thursday 16 - Round 3

Friday 17 - Quarterfinals

Saturday 18 – Semifinals

Sunday 19 - Finals

Live Streaming

You can catch all the LIVE action on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar