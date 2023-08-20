BWF World C'ships: Transport issues affect practice sessions, players complain

With just a few hours to go for the first game of the Badminton World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, the tournament organizers were criticized by multiple players for poor transport arrangements on Sunday.

Many players vented out their problems on social media including the likes of Wang Tzu Wei, Yeo Jiamin, Shevon Lai, and Indian shuttler HS Prannoy.

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy laughed off the transport issue in an Instagram story where one of the Indian support staff, Kiran C was seen pushing a puck on a table shuffleboard game and wrote "When there is no transport available for practice sessions we are busy sharpening our skills in this game".

While Prannoy laughed off the issue, Malaysian mixed doubles shuttler Shevon Lai Jemie vented her frustration to the media.

"While it is disappointing, Soon Huat and I will not allow it to affect our game here. It’s just not us but a few countries faced the same issues. Although I was quite upset with it, I will just have to accept it as some normal daily issue. The focus is still on giving our best on the court," Shevon told the Malaysian newspaper, The Star.



Shevon highlighted other issues such as the late hotel check-in and criticized the organizers.

"Seriously and honestly, this is a terrible arrangement from the organizer for such a major event. We had to wait for almost an hour yesterday (on Thursday) for our hotel check-in because we did not have the hotel booking from the organizer," Shevon said.

Wang Tzu Wei took to social media to write, "Everyone waited for the shuttle here for 55 minutes which disappeared,". The practice courts are one hour far from the hotel of players.

A total of 14 Indian shuttlers will be participating in the 2023 World Championships starting tomorrow.



