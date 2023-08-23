Badminton
BWF World Championships 2023 LIVE: Treesa/Gayatri, Satwik/Chirag in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the round of 32 of BWF World Championships 2023.
World number two pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their BWF World Championships campaign against Kenneth Zhe Hooi and Ming Chuen Lim of Australia in the round of 32.
In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will take on Chang Ching Hui and Yang Chin Tun of Chinese Taipei. Can both Indian pairs move to the pre-quarterfinals?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 23 Aug 2023 8:40 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri win 21-18, 21-10
10 match points after 38 minutes in the match. And just 1 of them needed. As clinical as you like. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the 15th seeds, win 21-18, 21-10 in 38 minutes. They are through to the Round of 16. Next up they are likely to face the top seeds, so a big test coming up for them.
For today, the only other match featuring Indians, Satwik and Chirag vs an Australian duo, will be in the second half of the day. Not before 7 pm IST.
- 23 Aug 2023 8:36 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri lead 18-10 in Game 2
Mistakes begin to flow freely from Chang and Yang. Gayatri makes a rare service fault to give Taipei a rare point but the rhythm is back with the Indians again.
A huge 8-point gap now.
- 23 Aug 2023 8:32 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri lead 12-8 in Game 2
11-8 at the break and Treesa and Gayatri are closing in on the win in rapid time.
- 23 Aug 2023 8:26 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri lead 7-4 in 2nd game
There were some early nerves in the first game, no such trouble in the second. Treesa and Gayatri begin pulling away from the outset, adapting to the wind on the other side of the net quickly.
- 23 Aug 2023 8:19 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri win 1st game 21-18
The Taipei pair keep clawing at the lead. Treesa now with a series of flat smashes from the net to douse the fightback. 4 game points. They need just 3 of those.
- 23 Aug 2023 8:09 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri lead 13-10
The Indian pair goes into the mid-game interval with a narrow lead. The scores remain tight after resumption too. Gayatri smashes one as India get into a 3-point lead.
- 23 Aug 2023 8:04 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri lead 8-6
The Indian pair lose a series of points but then seem to begin to find their feet. Gayatri finds some tough angles, Treesa also looking to dominate the rallies whenever she can.
- 23 Aug 2023 8:00 AM GMT
Match begins with some loose points
Two misjudged serves on either end get us underway in this India vs Taipei women's doubles match. Treesa Jolly hits the first winner of the day, smashed down the middle.
Score 2-2 in 1st game
- 23 Aug 2023 7:28 AM GMT
Coming Up: Treesa/Gayatri to be in action within next hour
Welcome to what is a big day for doubles badminton! Our best womens doubles and mens doubles pairs will be in action today.