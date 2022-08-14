Badminton World Championships - All you need to know - Preview, India Team, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The 2022 Badminton World Championships will kick start in Tokyo, Japan from 21st August 2022. While India's most successful shuttler at the global event, PV Sindhu, has withdrawn from the event, the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and others will look to repeat their heroics from last year.

However, with all three Indian men's singles shuttlers - Srikanth, Lakshya and HS Prannoy, drawn in the same half, things are expected to get tough for India as only one of them could make it to the semifinal unlike the last edition.

Veteran Saina Nehwal, too, has her task cut out with and will have to face former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara as early as the second round. Things, however, look a bit simpler for the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they do not have to face the minions or daddies early on in the global event.

What is the Indian squad for the Badminton World Championships?

Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth

Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-Arjun MR, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan Goud

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh, Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto

What is the Schedule for the Badminton World Championships?

22nd-23rd August 2022: First Round

24th August 2022: Second Round

25th August 2022: Third Round

26th August 2022: Quarterfinals

27th August 2022: Semifinals

28th August 2022: Finals

Where to Watch the Badminton World Championships?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the Badminton World Championships on the television channel Sports18.

LIVE Streaming

Alternatively, you can also LIVE stream all the Badminton World Championships matches on the OTT platform Voot.