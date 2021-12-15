Badminton
BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy reach Pre-Quarterfinals
HS Prannoy and the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy advanced into the pre-quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships
HS Prannoy and the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday advanced into the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva.
HS Prannoy defeated Daren Liew 21-7, 21-17 in 42 minutes. The Indian dominated the opening game and sealed the match in the second after impressive long rallies.
The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy stunned 14th seeds Liu Xuan Xuan/Xia Yu Ting 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 in 51 minutes.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov have progressed to the round of 16 after overcoming MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-11, 21-16.
On Tuesday, defending champion PV Sindhu reached the women's singles pre-quarterfinals with an easy 21-7 21-9 win over Martina Repiska of Slovakia. Sindhu had got a first-round bye. She will face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the pre-quarterfinals.