Badminton World Championships – 5 Indian shuttlers to watch out for

The 2021 BWF World Badminton Championships are just two days away. The prestigious tournament will be conducted from 12th to 19th December 2021 in Huelva, Spain.



Having clinched medals in every edition of the World Championships since 2011, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has sent a whopping 25-member contingent, including the reigning World Champion PV Sindhu this time around.

Here, we take a look at the 5 Indian shuttlers you should keep an eye out for.

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen is just 20-year-old but is now fairly experienced at the highest level. He has notched up some impressive victories but is yet to crack the code to beat the best in the world. Competing in his first World Championships, it would be fascinating to see how Sen tackles the best in the world.

Kidambi Srikanth

A former World Number 1, Kidambi Srikanth is yet to get a taste of the World Championships podium. Though he has not been at his best, Srikanth has shown significant improvement in recent times and with one of his arch-nemesis Kento Momota not in contention, the Indian would surely be aiming big.

Sai Praneeth

Sai Praneeth became only the second Indian man to clinch a World Championship medal when he bagged the bronze in the previous edition. However, his career graph has not gone the way one would have expected since. Injuries and lack of form mean that the 29-year-old is now a pale shadow of his 2019 version, and it would be interesting to see how he goes about his business.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty

The men's doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag have been the breakout stars for Indian badminton this year. The young duo has shown the stomach for a fight many times in their short career and would surely start their campaign as one of India's realistic medal hopes.

PV Sindhu

The reigning World Champion, PV Sindhu has earned a podium finish in all but one edition of the BWF World Championships that she has competed in. A young Sindhu rose to fame with a bronze in 2013, before missing out in 2015. She then made up for it with a silver in 2017 before being crowned the champion in 2019. However, a lot has changed since then. Sindhu surely has added one more Olympic medal to her impressive CV, but has failed to reach the heights she promised after the 2019 win and there could be no better opportunity for her to prove her naysayers wrong.