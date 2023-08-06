Badminton World Championships: List and seeding of Indian shuttlers

A total of four singles shuttlers and six doubles pair from India will take part in the upcoming BWF Badminton World Championships from 21st August to 28th August 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In this list we will take a look at the seedings of Indian players.

Men’s Singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Kidmabi Srikanth will be representing India in the men’s single category.

While HS Prannoy is seeded ninth and Lakshya Sen is seeded eleventh, former world number 1 Kidmabi Srikanth will be starting as an unseeded player in the tournament.

Among the three, Kidmabi Srikanth and Lakshya have one medal each in World Championships with Kidambi winning silver and Lakshya winning bronze in the 2021 edition.

HS Prannoy has been getting knocked out in quarterfinal for past two editions and will look to change that.

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu will be India’s only representation in the women’s singles category after Saina Nehwal withdrew on 29th July.

Enduring a tough season at the moment, Sindhu is seeded 16th in the tournament.

PV Sindhu is India’s most successful shuttler in the tournament history across categories with five medals including her title triumph in 2019 after two silver medals in 2017 and 2018.

Men’s Doubles: Currently ranked second in the world, Asian Champions Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will walk in the tournament as second seed in the men’s doubles category.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be the other pair in the category.

Women’s doubles: The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are seeded 16th in the category and will look to beat some big names.

Another pair in the category is Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam.

Mixed Doubles: In mixed doubles, India has two unseeded pairs. Top ranked Indian mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy will be looking to get some important ranking points and big wins from the tournament.

Another pair in the category is Venkat Prasad and Juhi Dewangan.

The draw for World Championships will take place on 10th August 2023.