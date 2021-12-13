Badminton World Championships: Prannoy to begin campaign - Live Scores, Updates

The Indian contingent will be continuing its campaign on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain on Monday. HS Prannoy will be the biggest Indian name in action. He is set to play the last match on Court 3. No Indian will be in action on Court 1 on Monday, though 4 doubles pairs will be in action on the two other courts.

Kidambi Srikanth beat Pablo Abian of Spain to begin his campaign on a winning note on Sunday. Sai Praneeth, who ended a 36-year-old drought by winning the men's singles bronze medal in 2019, lost a hard fought match against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 21-17, 7-21, 18-21. Men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also made first-round exits.

