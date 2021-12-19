With 74% votes, PV Sindhu gets re-elected to the BWF Athlete's Commission for a second term

Two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 World Champion PV Sindhu got re-elected to the prestigious BWF Athlete's Commission and is one of the six-key members of it. With PV Sindhu's World Championship campaign brought to a halt by Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals, Sindhu had to bid farewell to the Huelva event without being able to take home a medal. However, Sindhu is one of the most popular names in the badminton circuit and she appeared for re-election to the Commission which she heartily won, garnering 120 votes from 162 badminton players who cast their votes online.

For Sindhu, 2021 has been a bright and eventful year - full of consistent performances and most importantly a bronze from the Tokyo Olympics followed by a silver at the BWF World Tour Finals, as well. Having been a part of the BWF Athlete's Commission body all this while, it doesn't come as a surprise that Sindhu was the only one who stood for re-election and her vote score was even tied with South Korea's Kim So-Yeong, a Tokyo bronze medallist in Women's Doubles as well.

PV Sindhu (Source: BWF)

Out of a total of 9 candidates, only six were chosen, and according to the rules of the BWF, whichever athlete - male and female is getting the maximum number of votes will be assured of positions in the Commission as well. The election concluded with American Iris Wang topping the vote count list as a female player with 136 votes while for the men, Robin Tabeling of The Netherlands, got 113 votes and got himself elected for a position too. This newly elected Commission will be staying in force till 2025, as well.



Here's the full list of members of the BWF Athlete's Commission: Iris Wang, Robin Tabeling, Greysia Polii, Kim So-Yeong, PV Sindhu and Zheng Siwei.