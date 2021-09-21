Will Deepika Padukone play PV Sindhu in her biopic?

It is no secret that Deepika Padukone loves playing badminton and does not give up on any opportunity to show off her skills with the racquet - be it both on-screen or off-screen. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone posted a picture of herself on Instagram from the car that was captioned "The post (badminton racquet and shuttlecock emoji) glow!" and fetched the attention of double Olympic medallist and reigning World Champion, PV Sindhu, who commented on the post.

Donning a black sweatshirt with her hair neatly pulled up in a bun, Deepika Padukone's skin glistened after spending time on the court and PV Sindhu cheekily commented on the post asking, "After how many calories?" with a grinning emoji right after it. Sindhu, who is pals with badminton legend Prakash Padukone's daughter instantly got a reply from her saying, "Forget the calories! My body is soo sore!" Needless to say, Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh heart-reacted to this comment interaction thread on Instagram and even dropped a light bulb emoji on the post.

Deepika Padukone (left), Deepika with Sindhu (Source: Instagram/Deepika Padukone)

On occasions more than one, PV Sindhu has said that she would like Deepika to play her role when a biopic is done on the star shuttler. And, why not? Both PV Sindhu and Deepika Padukone share a lot of commonalities, chief of which is their tall, lanky figure and agility and of course, the love and passion for badminton. With Deepika's feed also recently featuring the 5-time World Championship medallist when she met up with the husband-wife duo of Deepika-Ranveer at Mumbai for dinner, suspicions are rife in the air about Deepika essaying the role of PV Sindhu in her biopic.

Sindhu, who is taking some time off after her Tokyo Olympics bronze win and won't be taking part in the upcoming Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup events, by commenting on Deepika's post have sent badminton fans in a tizzy as the probability of Deepika playing PV Sindhu on-screen seems more potent now than ever, especially after Deepika's post-badminton selfie!



Deepika Padukone's tryst with badminton

Deepika Padukone with Roger Federer at IPTL





For Deepika, badminton runs in her blood, given that she was born in the household responsible for giving badminton its big boom in India. Having contested in a string of national level tournaments, Deepika even toyed with the idea of taking up badminton professionally before her modelling career also simultaneously kickstarted. However, Deepika's love for the sport hasn't faded a bit and even in her debut outing in Bollywood in the film Om Shanti Om, Deepika can be seen playing badminton in a song sequence.

In fact, Deepika Padukone has also played with 20-time Grand Slam winner and tennis legend Roger Federer when the latter came to New Delhi for the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in 2014! Showing her skills with the racquet, be that of badminton or tennis, Padukone paired up with Federer for an exhibition match during the same event.