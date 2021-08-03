WATCH: Viktor Axelsen cries after winning gold in badminton at Tokyo Olympics

The badminton champion from Denmark, Viktor Axelsen, came in with great hopes at the Tokyo Olympics with a keen eye to win the gold medal. The World Champion of 2017 met the defending Olympic champion, Chen Long and the one who defeated him in Rio's semi-final game due to which he had to settle for bronze.

The current World No. 2 became emotional as he thrashed Chen Long in the gold medal game by 21-15, 21-12 and claimed his first-ever Olympics gold medal (second in total). Moreover, Viktor Axelsen became the second European player to win the top honours at the Olympics after a span of 25 years.

Viktor after the watch (Source: Getty Images)

His tears speak the story of a champion who so desperately wanted to win the game. The cheers, shouts, craziness, and his strong will were on display as he won the coveted Olympics glory.



His display of emotions on the court after the win will make you cry. Well, he not only won the final match but dominated the entire tournament of Olympics men's singles in badminton as he didn't lose a single game throughout. The 4th seed in the game topped the group before defeating Wang Tzu-wei (TPE), Shi Yuqi (CHN), Kevin Cordon (GUA) and finally the World No. 6 Chen Long who by the way, defeated the GOAT Lee Chong Wei at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

MORE EMOTION from @ViktorAxelsen



Congratulations Viktor! Well deserved!!



The old champion exchanged shirt with the new champion.



The legacy continues!!#Badminton #Tokyo2020#BadmintalkTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SSwDrRFRh7 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) August 2, 2021

He also became the first player in 25 years from Europe to achieve the title of a gold medallist at the Olympics.



The last time, a European won the glory was in Atlanta in 1996 when the current BWF President, Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen of Denmark won the gold.

@ViktorAxelsen has become the SECOND EVER Danish #Badminton player to win the #OlympicGames GOLD medal since



Poul Erik Høyer Larsen #DEN in 1996



25 YEARS OF WAIT IS OVER!!



Tillykke!!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rWkDJcTQn5 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) August 2, 2021

We are not crying, you are!



Only once before had a non-Asian won the men's singles gold at the Olympic Games



Well, Viktor Axelsen just changed that - and you can see how much it means to him pic.twitter.com/Q1ZRiQyXty — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) August 2, 2021

Just look at his emotions!

The Eternal Hero of the country

I'm currently in an office in Denmark and everyone just stopped working to watch Viktor Axelsen celebrate his badminton gold medal. This man is now an eternal hero for his country. 🇩🇰🥇🏸 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/NP1cppvHmE — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 2, 2021

His victory will go a long way in the history of Denmark and Europe's badminton as the Olympic champion celebrates his gold medal.