WATCH: The moment when PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

History was created at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, when India's ace badminton star PV Sindhu won the bronze medal, becoming the only Indian woman to win two medals at the Olympics.



The Rio 2016 silver medallist showed her natural dominance on the court against China's World no. 9 He Bingjiao to win a clinical battle by 21-13 and 21-15 in just 53 minutes.

#PVSindhu scripts history again! Rio 2016 🥈 Tokyo 2020 🥉 The 26-year-old has become the only Indian female athlete to win TWO #Olympics medals. #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/mLD5jKIUuJ



The reigning World Champion has now created an impressive record at the Olympics as she has always returned with a medal in every Olympic Games she participated in.

As the action unfolded on the court, emotions of varying degrees were seen from the Indian champion as she went on to pile up points after points in her way to clinch the bronze medal.



Here's a look at how Sindhu scripted history.



