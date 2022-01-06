WATCH: PV Sindhu opens up about periods; encourages girls to speak up

Always pushed to a hush-hush corner of the room, the conversation around periods, especially in India is simply not loud enough, burdened as it is by decades of taboos and social conditioning. India's badminton queen and 2-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, who is the brand ambassador for Stayfree India recently went live on the Instagram page of the leading sanitary napkin brand to break some of those age-old ideas and encouraged more girls to start speaking up and not let periods hold them back from achieving anything in life.

Recalling the first time she got her own periods, PV Sindhu remembered that she was actually on the court for a training session when it happened. Young Sindhu did not panic but somehow managed to tell her coach and then her parents as well - and after that, it has never been a deterring, hush-hush topic for her, because she has never seen periods as an obstacle, in any way.

The bronze medallist from the Tokyo Olympics admitted that the experience of periods is definitely not the same for everybody but in any case, it should not be holding any girl back from going out and getting what they want to achieve. Adhering with Stayfree's campaign which celebrates young women and pushes them on their #DreamsofProgress, PV Sindhu emphasized the need to normalize the topic of period and see it as a 'non-issue' in the path of progress for any girl.



In India, periods are hardly discussed owing to the social conditioning around them. Sindhu, as the face of Stayfree India and as a role model for countless young girls and women out there, shared her own story and at the same time, encouraged others to talk more about this all-too-natural event. The 2019 World Champion is meanwhile looking forward to a very packed 2022 that has the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games in store, aside from the regular list of events where Sindhu plans to make a mark once again, this year.