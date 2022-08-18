WATCH: PV Sindhu's coach shares adorable reunion moment with daughter

If there is one thing that 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's coach does well, it is to melt hearts with his mere presence on the sidelines of every tense match, his face tensed and animated, like any of ours, making it easy for us to relate to the earnest coach from Korea.

Having flown back to Korea after suffering a back injury during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 where his pupil, PV Sindhu, went on to win the women's singles gold most ceremoniously, Coach Park posted a reel on his Instagram handle of surprising his 6-year-old daughter, Soyu, back home in Korea.

In the adorable video shared by Coach Park, he calls out to an unassuming little Soyu from the back where he was standing with his arms spread out and takes her by surprise. Soyu lets out a squeal excitedly and prances around the room before she rushes into her father's arms and he wraps her immediately before lifting her up in a loving embrace, that is sure to melt hearts, again - as both are overjoyed in this video snippet from their reunion moments.

With PV Sindhu suffering a stress fracture injury and not playing in the upcoming BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Coach Park had free time on his plate and decided to fly back to his home country in Korea - so that he could meet with his family and also get treated for his back injury.



The hectic badminton calendar doesn't allow for much respite as players, along with their coaches have to be constantly on the move, making it difficult to have a family life, per se. Even if there is no tournament, Coach Park usually has to stay in India and train Sindhu - making him miss out on time at home quite a bit, which makes reunions like this with the family even more special.