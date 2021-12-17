WATCH: HS Prannoy rips off his jersey after reaching quarterfinal of BWF World Championships

A record four Indian shuttlers - PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, have made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021.



While Sindhu, Srikanth and Sen had relatively easier outings in the Round of 16, breezing past their opponents in straight games, HS Prannoy 29-year-old HS Prannoy was made to work hard for his win.

The World number 32 had to toil hard against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke. Things looked bleak for Prannoy when he lost the first game 16-21. Just when it seemed as if the Danish shuttler will easily brush past him, the 'giant killer' rose from ashes. He decimated Gemke 21-8 in the second game and then held his nerve during the decider to clinch the match 16-21, 21-8, 22-20 in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

This win was very special for HS Prannoy, who recently in an interview with the Times of India mentioned that he is struggling financially to play top-level badminton.

It is the first time in his career that Prannoy made it to the final eight of the World Championships and his passion for the game showed when he ripped off his jersey and threw it away to celebrate his win.

