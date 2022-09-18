Log In
WATCH: Indian law minister Kiren Rijiju plays badminton

Kiren Rijiju

The former Indian sports minister and the current minister for law and justice, Kiren Rijiju, was, on Sunday, seen playing badminton during a exhibition match at the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi.

The 50-year-old Rijiju was seen playing a doubles match at the Fit India - Inter Ministry, Bar and Bench Badminton championships.

