Badminton
WATCH: Indian law minister Kiren Rijiju plays badminton
The 50-year-old Rijiju was seen playing a doubles match at the Fit India - Inter Ministry, Bar and Bench Badminton championships.
The former Indian sports minister and the current minister for law and justice, Kiren Rijiju, was, on Sunday, seen playing badminton during a exhibition match at the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi.
