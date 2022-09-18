WATCH: Indian law minister Kiren Rijiju plays badminton

The former Indian sports minister and the current minister for law and justice, Kiren Rijiju, was, on Sunday, seen playing badminton during a exhibition match at the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi.

The 50-year-old Rijiju was seen playing a doubles match at the Fit India - Inter Ministry, Bar and Bench Badminton championships.

Watch the video here





