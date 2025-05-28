WATCH: Chirag Shetty's 'between-the-legs shot' at Singapore Open on return from injury

The Indian badminton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty returned to action after a two-month injury lay-off at the 2025 Singapore Open Super 750 on Wednesday.

The former world No 1 pair registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-13 win over Malaysia's Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal of Malaysia in just 37 minutes to mark their return to competitive play.

Shetty stole the limelight on return, with a brilliant tweener in the second game.

A tweener refers to a shot played from between-the-legs.

Pushed onto a defensive mode in a trilling rally while leading 21-16, 11-6, Shetty pulled out a stellar between-the-leg shot after three brilliant returns from Rankireddy.

Shetty's tweener was returned by the Malaysian pair, but the shot threw them off as Shetty and Rankireddy soon won the rally to pocket the point.

Rankireddy and Shetty were last seen in action at the 2025 All England Open Super 1000 in March earlier this year, where they had retired midway from a match after Shetty picked up a back injury.

The duo were then slated to return during the 2025 Sudirman Cup Finals last month but had to withdraw from the prestigious team competition after Rankireddy fell sick.

Their prolonged absence from the BWF World Tour circuit saw them fall out of top 20 world rankings for the first time in six years last week.