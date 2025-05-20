Satwik-Chirag drop out of top-20 rankings for first time in six years

The Indian badminton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped to a six-year low in the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday.

Rankireddy and Shetty dropped out of the top-20 world rankings for the first time since May 2019. They are now ranked 25th in the world with 43,060 points.

The last time they were placed outside top-20, Rankireddy and Shetty were ranked 23rd in the rankings released on 20 May, 2019 – exactly six years ago.

The former world No 1 pair from India have been suffering from indifferent form since their shock quarter-final exit from the 2024 Paris Olympics last year.

They competed in only one more tournament last year after the Olympic Games, bowing out in the semi-finals of the China Masters Super 750.

In the 2025 season, Rankireddy and Shetty have struggled with injuries and competed in only five tournaments so far.

Their last appearance came at the 2025 All England Open Super 1000 in March, where they retired midway from their Round of 16 match after Shetty seemingly picked up an injury.

They have since missed the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships as well as the 2025 Sudirman Cup, where India once again failed to move past the group stage.

Earlier, Rankireddy and Shetty had started their 2025 season with a bang, reaching the semi-finals at both at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 and India Open Super 750 in front of a packed home crowd in Delhi.

Despite their drastic fall in the rankings in recent times, Rankireddy and Shetty continue to be India's highest ranked men's doubles pair.

Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, who lifted the St Denis Reunion Open men's doubles title last week, are the second best pair from India. They climbed three spots in the latest rankings and are placed 37th in the world.

Elsewhere in men's singles, India's Lakshya Sen climbed two spots and is now ranked 16th whereas the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila climbed a spot to be placed 18th.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu maintained her spot at the 16th place while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continue to be ranked 10th in women's doubles.