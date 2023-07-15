World No.1 Viktor Axelsen launches war against BWF over prize money

Badminton world champion Viktor Axelsen has launched a war against Badminton World Federation (BWF), the world badminton body over delayed prize money and player welfare.

Reacting to BWF's comment that they were 'displeased with the player's reaction' over a fine, the Danish badminton star wrote a 280-word tweet on Friday, attaching BWF's annual report to indicate they should be able to afford to pay players in time.

Which part is wrong? The player obligation: I understand that we have obligations and that is totally fine, I personally love to promote the sport, but to make the athletes travel on their expense, even though injured, is that fair? I’m not talking about myself only, but for… https://t.co/PUfQRvtcWC pic.twitter.com/75ez1qOu7n — Viktor Axelsen (@ViktorAxelsen) July 14, 2023

The matter started on Wednesday when the Danish shuttler said that BWF has fined him $5000 for not showing up to Singapore Open, during which time he was undergoing rehab for a muscle strain.

However, BWF then responded by calling out Axelsen, stating that his statements were inaccurate and taken out of context.

In a detailed post on Friday, Axelsen shed light on the budget limitations that some players face, especially concerning travel expenses and prize money.

"Don’t tell me players welfare is utmost importance to you. If that was the case you would invest in plane tickets and 1-2 days hotel for the athletes who are obligated to do promotion," Axelsen's post read.

“Secondly, the prize money issue. If I’m wrong that prize money is often delayed then give us proof that I’m wrong?...I looked at your annual report and as I can see it you have more than enough capital to make sure athletes get their prize money in time?” he said.

Viktor Axelsen, the current world rank 1, won the Indonesia Open and the European Games last month. However, owing to the hamstring injury he picked up during the Sudirman Cup quarterfinal between Denmark and Malaysia, he has missed the recent Malaysia Masters, Singapore Open and Canada Open.



As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this dispute will be resolved and whether it will pave the way for improvements in player welfare within the badminton community.