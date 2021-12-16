Badminton: Viktor Axelsen claims he has not received prize money for winning Denmark Open 2021

World no.1 men's singles badminton player Viktor Axelsen has claimed he has not received the prize money for winning the title at the BWF Denmark Open 2021. The 27-year-old Danish shuttler took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Wednesday. He wrote:



still haven't received prize money from Denmark Open yet. In tennis they receive after two weeks max in GS/WTA/ATP. Maybe something we could improve also.

still haven't received prize money from Denmark Open yet. In tennis they receive after two weeks max in GS/WTA/ATP. Maybe something we could improve also 😊

The Olympic men's singles badminton champion Axelsen clinched the 2021 Denmark Open in his hometown of Odense with a win over world number former world no. 1 Kento Momota of Japan in October.



Axelsen, who had only won one of his prior 15 meetings against Momota, dropped a close-fought first game 20–22. However, he levelled the final with a 21–18 second game before running away to a 21–12 third game in which Momota never looked challenging.

The Olympic champion and title favourite, Axelsen was knocked out of the ongoing BWF World Championships, losing to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-14, 9-21, 6-21. The Dane looked completely out of sorts in the last two games.



Axelsen credited his opponent and dismissed the defeat as one bad day. "Pretty much everything fell apart in the second and the third sets. The first game was OK, but then it was something I'd rather forget. Loh stepped up and I stepped down," Axelsen said after the match.





