Vietnam Open: Former Jr. World No. 1 Sankar Muthusamy shocks veteran Tommy Sugiarto

Former Junior World No. 1 badminton star Sankar Muthusamy recorded a top-notch victory in his budding career by upsetting Indonesian legend Tommy Sugiarto at the Vietnam Open 2022.

Taking down the fourth-seeded player from Indonesia, Sankar, ranked way below Sugiarto at World No. 121 battled hard against the 34-year-old veteran before having the last word, 21-14, 20-22, 12-21 in 66 minutes.

The Tamil Nadu lad was super cautious and even saved two match points en route to scripting this victory by turning the table in his favour.

Former Junior World No. 1 Sankar Muthusamy upsets 2014 WC bronze-medalist Tommy Sugiarito of Indonesia in the RO32 of #VietnamOpen2022



The 18 y/o Indian came from behind to take the 3-setter 14-21, 22-20, 21-12 🔥🔥#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/Y8RVNnWdUx — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 28, 2022

This is Sankar's most historic career victory as he held his own against the 2014 World Championships bronze medallist shuttler who is a formidable opponent to beat on any given day.



With this win, Sankar has progressed into the third round of the Vietnam Open BWF Super 100 event and will take on C. Lee next in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, for other Indian shuttlers like Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath and Anupama Upadhyayay, it wasn't a great day as all three promising Indian shuttlers lost their matches.