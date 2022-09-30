Badminton
Vietnam Open 2022: Rohan/Sikki defeat Malaysian duo to reach semi-finals
The duo are the only Indians remaining at the Vietnam Open 2022.
The scratch pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor have been in inspired form, and they further proved it after defeating the Malaysians in the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the ongoing Vietnam Open 2022 taking place in Ho Chi Minh city.
The duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy, which has a BWF World Ranking of 256, did extremely well to overcome the 69th ranked pair of Y.S. Cheah and P.S. Chan. The Indians doled out a convincing defeat to their opponents via straight sets. The final score read 21-19, 21-17.
Reddy and Kapoor will face the 35th ranked Indonesian pair of L.A. Kusumawati and R.N. Kusharjanto in the semi-finals on Saturday 1st October at 8:30 am IST. Interestingly, the other semi-final is being played between two Indonesian mixed doubles pairs.