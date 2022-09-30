Log In
Badminton

Vietnam Open 2022: Rohan/Sikki defeat Malaysian duo to reach semi-finals

The duo are the only Indians remaining at the Vietnam Open 2022.

Vietnam Open 2022: Rohan/Sikki defeat Malaysian duo to reach semi-finals
X

Rohan and Sikki in action at the Vietnam Open 2022.

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 30 Sep 2022 11:28 AM GMT

The scratch pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor have been in inspired form, and they further proved it after defeating the Malaysians in the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the ongoing Vietnam Open 2022 taking place in Ho Chi Minh city.

The duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy, which has a BWF World Ranking of 256, did extremely well to overcome the 69th ranked pair of Y.S. Cheah and P.S. Chan. The Indians doled out a convincing defeat to their opponents via straight sets. The final score read 21-19, 21-17.

Reddy and Kapoor will face the 35th ranked Indonesian pair of L.A. Kusumawati and R.N. Kusharjanto in the semi-finals on Saturday 1st October at 8:30 am IST. Interestingly, the other semi-final is being played between two Indonesian mixed doubles pairs.

Sikki Reddy Badminton Badminton World Federation 
