Vietnam Open 2022: Rohan/Sikki defeat Malaysian duo to reach semi-finals

The scratch pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor have been in inspired form, and they further proved it after defeating the Malaysians in the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the ongoing Vietnam Open 2022 taking place in Ho Chi Minh city.

Rohan-Sikki are into the SEMIS 🏸



Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy upset third seeds Chan-Cheah🇲🇾 in the quarterfinals of the #VietnamOpen



The Indian duo are the only unseeded pair in the semifinals! 🔥🔥#VietnamOpenSuper100 pic.twitter.com/wgaOZV3RXF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2022

The duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy, which has a BWF World Ranking of 256, did extremely well to overcome the 69th ranked pair of Y.S. Cheah and P.S. Chan. The Indians doled out a convincing defeat to their opponents via straight sets. The final score read 21-19, 21-17.



Reddy and Kapoor will face the 35th ranked Indonesian pair of L.A. Kusumawati and R.N. Kusharjanto in the semi-finals on Saturday 1st October at 8:30 am IST. Interestingly, the other semi-final is being played between two Indonesian mixed doubles pairs.