WATCH: Video of a robot playing badminton goes viral

Augmented reality is making progress leaps and bound with the passage of time. And it is also making headway in the sport and gaming industry. In the latest development, a video is doing rounds on social media where a robot can be seen playing badminton.

The robot can be seen playing badminton against a young man while others watch it enthusiastically. In the video, the robot is also seen gliding and hitting with ease when the shuttlecock approaches its side. The video was shared on an Instagram page named 'World Of Data Science.' "Fun with AI When No one is available to play (sic)," read the caption to the video.









A user commented that the video was shot at the Gujarat Science City, Ahmedabad.

"It's great for people like me who have no friends," commented a user. The clip posted on January 4 on the Instagram handle ai.worldwide has garnered over 5,600 likes so far.







