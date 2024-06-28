US Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri win a thriller

The young Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the quarterfinals after a close three-game match at the US Open Super 300 tournament in Texas, USA on Thursday.

Priyanshu Rajawat, Malvika Bansod also registered wins in their respective second-round matches while the men's doubles pairing of Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad suffered a defeat.

A thrilling match

The second-seeded Indian pairing of Treesa and Gayatri faced a very tough challenge from the lower ranked Chinese Taipei pairing of Pei Shan Hsieh and En-Tzu Hung in their second-round match.

The Taipei pair caught the Indians off-guard in the first game and took an early lead in the match by clinching the first game 21-16. But, the Indians showed their experience and mounted a solid comeback to level the match by winning the second game (21-11) rather comfortably.

The decider was much more closer and the Indian pair were under immense pressure as they were trailing (16-18) in the final moments of the game.

However, they composed themselves and won five of the final six-points to survive a scare, 21-19.

They will now focus on minimizing their errors when they face the sixth-seeded Japanese pairing of Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato in the quarterfinals.



Priyanshu Rajawat, Malvika Bansod & Treesa-Gayatri move into #USOpen2024 Quarterfinals!



✅Priyanshu Rajawat - 21-18, 21-16 - Yu Kai Huang

✅Malvika Bansod - 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 - Tereza Svabikova

✅Treesa/Gayatri - 16-21, 21-11, 21-19 - Hsieh Pei Shan/Hung En Tzu#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/iUXcsvrFap — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 28, 2024

Priyanshu, Malvika progress

Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod continued their good run at the tournament and reached the quarterfinals.

Priyanshu posted a straight-game (21-18, 21-16) win over the Chinese Taipei player in Yu Kai Huang while Malvika needed three-games to confirm her second round win (15-21, 21-19, 21-14) over Tereza Svabikova of Czech Republic.

The only disappointment of the day was in the men's doubles discipline where Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga lost a very close three-game match (17-21, 21-19, 19-21) to the American duo of Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith.