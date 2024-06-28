Badminton
US Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri win a thriller
Meanwhile, Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod also progressed to the quarterfinals.
The young Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the quarterfinals after a close three-game match at the US Open Super 300 tournament in Texas, USA on Thursday.
Priyanshu Rajawat, Malvika Bansod also registered wins in their respective second-round matches while the men's doubles pairing of Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad suffered a defeat.
A thrilling match
The second-seeded Indian pairing of Treesa and Gayatri faced a very tough challenge from the lower ranked Chinese Taipei pairing of Pei Shan Hsieh and En-Tzu Hung in their second-round match.
The Taipei pair caught the Indians off-guard in the first game and took an early lead in the match by clinching the first game 21-16. But, the Indians showed their experience and mounted a solid comeback to level the match by winning the second game (21-11) rather comfortably.
The decider was much more closer and the Indian pair were under immense pressure as they were trailing (16-18) in the final moments of the game.
However, they composed themselves and won five of the final six-points to survive a scare, 21-19.
They will now focus on minimizing their errors when they face the sixth-seeded Japanese pairing of Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato in the quarterfinals.
Priyanshu, Malvika progress
Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod continued their good run at the tournament and reached the quarterfinals.
Priyanshu posted a straight-game (21-18, 21-16) win over the Chinese Taipei player in Yu Kai Huang while Malvika needed three-games to confirm her second round win (15-21, 21-19, 21-14) over Tereza Svabikova of Czech Republic.
The only disappointment of the day was in the men's doubles discipline where Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga lost a very close three-game match (17-21, 21-19, 19-21) to the American duo of Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith.