US Open Super 300: Natsuki Nidaira clinches women's singles title

Natsuki Nidaira clinched the US Open Super 300 women's singles title in a thrilling final against local favourite top-seeded Beiwen Zhang at the Fort Worth Convention Centre in Texas on Sunday.

In the third-game contest, Nidaira dropped the first game 17-21 but displayed remarkable resilience, winning the second game 21-18. She then edged past Zhang in the decider 24-22 to claim the title.

In the semi-final, Nidaira comfortably defeated Malvika Bansod of India 21-16, 21-13.

Yushi Tanaka of Japan mirrored Nidaira's feat in the men's singles.

After conceding the first game 15-21 to China's Lan Xi Lei, Tanaka fought back to win the next two games 21-18, 21-15, securing the BWF World Tour title.

Lan Xi Lei had previously defeated India's Priyanshu Rajawat in a three-game quarter-final.

Japanese domination continued in the women's doubles category as well.



Top seeded duo of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi cruised past Thailand's Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong 21-19, 21-15 to claim the title.

Unfortunately for India, Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's journey ended in the quarterfinals against the Japanese pairing of Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.



The men's doubles competition saw a thrilling encounter between Thailand's fourth-seeded Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and the Chinese Taipei duo of Kuang Heng Liu and Po Han Yang.

The Thai pair emerged victorious after dropping the first game 13-21. They bounced back to win the next two games 21-16, 21-11.

Teeraratsakul even managed to win a second title win, partnering with Phataimas Muenwong in the mixed doubles final.

Together, they defeated the Danish pair of Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund 15-21, 21-19, 21-13.

India's Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde and Sai Prateek and Krishna Garaga were unable to progress beyond round 1 and 2, respectively.