Badminton
US Open loss has left a significant emotional impact on me: PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu acknowledges the disappointments of the year so far as she looks ahead to the Super 500 Korea Open this week.
PV Sindhu acknowledged the disappointing year she has had so far and said her latest defeat in the US Open quarterfinals last week has left a 'significant emotional impact' on her.
“This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I’ve had,” Sindhu wrote on Twitter on Monday, a day ahead of the Korea Open, a Super 500 tournament on the BWF World Tour.
Sindhu will open her campaign this week in Korea against Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po. A favourable result is likely to pit her against China’s Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei.
A title has eluded Sindhu this year with more than half the season already over. She has not been able to string together a series of wins in a week after returning from a five-month long injury lay-off following a stress fracture on her ankle.
Her best result this year has been a silver at the Madrid Masters Super 300 event in April.
Sindhu reached the Canada Open semifinals earlier this month and looked in good nick but lost to World No. 1 Akane Yamauchi before the last eight loss to Jie at the US Open.
“As I look ahead, I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming competitions in Korea and Japan. I will continue to push forward, driven by the unwavering support and encouragement of Indian fans everywhere I go," Sindhu said.