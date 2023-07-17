US Open loss has left a significant emotional impact on me: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu acknowledged the disappointing year she has had so far and said her latest defeat in the US Open quarterfinals last week has left a 'significant emotional impact' on her.

“This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I’ve had,” Sindhu wrote on Twitter on Monday, a day ahead of the Korea Open, a Super 500 tournament on the BWF World Tour.

Sindhu will open her campaign this week in Korea against Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po. A favourable result is likely to pit her against China’s Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei.

A title has eluded Sindhu this year with more than half the season already over. She has not been able to string together a series of wins in a week after returning from a five-month long injury lay-off following a stress fracture on her ankle.

Her best result this year has been a silver at the Madrid Masters Super 300 event in April.

Sindhu reached the Canada Open semifinals earlier this month and looked in good nick but lost to World No. 1 Akane Yamauchi before the last eight loss to Jie at the US Open.

“As I look ahead, I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming competitions in Korea and Japan. I will continue to push forward, driven by the unwavering support and encouragement of Indian fans everywhere I go," Sindhu said.