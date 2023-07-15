US Open: Lakshya Sen wins all-Indian clash, PV Sindhu knocked out

Lakshya Sen continued his winning run as he defeated Indian youngster S Sankar Muthuswamy to reach the semi-finals of the US Open 2023 while PV Sindhu bowed out after losing to Gao Fang Jie of China.

Third-seed Lakshya started well in the all-Indian clash against Muthuswamy as he raced to a lead of 7-1 in the first game. It didn't take Lakshya long to stamp his authority in the game as he took a big lead of 18-8 and then closed the game with a score of 21-10.

Muthuswamy gave a tough fight to Lakshya in the second game as he controlled the shuttle for the better part of the game. But Lakshya Sen showed his excellence in winning the rallies and won the match 21-10, 21-17 in 38 minutes.

Lakshya will face Li Shi Feng of China in the semi-finals in a rematch of the finals of the Canada Open where Lakshya defeated the Chinese.

In another rematch, PV Sindhu lost to Gao Fang Jie of China in the women's singles. Olympic medalist Sindhu fought hard against her Chinese opponent but failed to win long rallies in the opening game and lost 20-22.

In the second game, the Chinese shuttler completely overpowered Sindhu as she upped her game and gave little room to the Indian to approach the net and play her drop shots.

Sindhu defeated Korea's Sung Shuo Yun to secure a place in the quarterfinals.



