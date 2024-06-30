US Open Super 300: Malvika Bansod loses in semifinal, India's campaign ends

India's challenge at the US Open Super 300 ended after lone surviving contestant Malvika Bansod fell short in the women's singles semifinal at Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday night.

Bansod, ranked 49th in the world, faced a tough battle against the higher-seeded Natsuki Nidaira of Japan (ranked 38th).

Despite a valiant effort, Bansod fell in straight games (21-12, 21-19) to the Japanese player.

Earlier, Bansod had displayed a remarkable performance, overcoming a slow start to defeat Scotland's two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Kirsty Gilmour in a thrilling three-game encounter in the quarterfinal.



This victory brought her to the semifinals, raising hopes for an Indian podium finish. However, her run ended against Nidaira.

India's overall campaign at the US Open, a BWF World Tour event, saw the country's shuttlers fall short of reaching the finals despite a weakened court as many top players prioritised preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Earlier, Priyanshu Rajawat (men's singles) and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made quarterfinal exits.

While they couldn't secure a top finish, the performances of some Indian shuttlers, particularly Bansod, provided promising glimpses for the future.