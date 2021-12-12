Upcoming sports events for India (13-19 December)

The third week in December 2021 has some major sports events to follow in Indian sports apart from the Indian Super League.

Badminton: World Championships, Spain, Huelva - (12-19 December)



The Badminton World Championships 2021 has started on December 12 with all eyes on India's PV Sindhu, who is the defending champion. Sindhu, who is enjoying an impressive form of late, claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals. In the men's section, India will have four representatives. Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy will be aiming to go as far as possible.



Swimming: FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m)



The World Swimming Championships will be held from 16 to 21 December 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It was previously scheduled for 13 to 18 December but moved back three days on 24 February 2021. Originally scheduled to be held in 2020, the championships were pushed back one year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition will take place in a 25-metre (short course) temporary pool installed at Etihad Arena.



Hockey: Men's Asian Champions Trophy



The Indian men's hockey team will return to action after the team's historic Olympics bronze medal-winning campaign earlier this year at the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, which is set to begin from 14 December (Tuesday). The tournament will feature Asia's top six hockey teams competing in a round-robin format. Pakistan and India were the most successful teams in Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice.



Tennis: Tennis Premier League (TPL)



The third season of Tennis Premier League (TPL) will begin on December 14 and will go till December 18. With a common goal to make more and more people adopt tennis and give the young talent a global exposure, One Life Studios, SonyLIV and TPL have come together to build the league into a worldwide success.





























