Upcoming events for Indian badminton stars

India had outstanding performances in 2022 with so many medals at the commonwealth games in Birmingham and India won for the first time the Thomas cup title.

Indian badminton stars- PV Sindhu, Lakshya sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Chirag Shetty- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will curious to carry the same flow in 2023 for India.

The 2023 performances will be very important for Indian badminton players next year Paris Olympic Qualification will start from May 1 2023 till April 28, 2024, and ranking points during the period will decide who qualified for the summer games.

The Asian games were postponed which were supposed to be held in 2022 due to (covid-19) but this year Asian became will be starting from September 23 to October 2023 this year and Badminton World Championships will be held in Copenhagen Denmark from August 20-27.

From December 11-15, the BWF World tour Finals will be played at the end of the badminton session 2023.

Indian will be hosting three tournaments this year, the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments in Lucknow and two Other India super 100 tournaments will be played in India.

Compared to last year BWF tournaments have gone more this year In 2022 there were only 31 events including the world tour finals and super 100 events but this year 40 events.













Dates Tournament Category Venue

April 4-9 Orleans Masters BWF Super 300 Orleans

April 25-30 Badminton Asia Championships Continental individual Dubai

May 14-21 Sudirman Cup Grade 1 team tournaments Suzhou

May 23 -28 Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 Kuala Lumpur

May 30-June 4 Thailand Open BWF Super 500 Bangkok

June 6-11 Singapore Open BWF Super 750 Singapore

June 13-18 Indonesia Open BWF Super 1000 Jakarta

June 20-25 Taipei Open BWF Super 300 Taipei

July 4-9 Canada Open BWF Super 500 Calgary

July 11-16 US Open BWF Super 300 Texas

July 18-23 Korea Open BWF Super 500 Seoul

July 25-30 Japan Open BWF Super 750 Tokyo

August 1-6 Australia Open BWF Super 500 Sydney

August 8-13 New Zealand Open BWF Super 300 Auckland

August 21 -27 BWF World Championships Grade 1 individual tournament Copenhagen

September 5-10 China Open BWF Super 1000 Changzhou

September 5-10 Indonesia Super 100 I IBWF Super 100 TBD

September 12-17 Hong Kong Open BWF Super 500 Hong Kong

September 12-17 Vietnam Open BWF Super 100 Ho Chi Minh City

September 23-october8 Asian Games Other Hangzhou

September 26-October 1 Kaohsiung Open Super 100 BWF Tour Super 100 Kaohsiung

October 10-15 Arctic Open BWF Super 500 Vantaa

October 17-22 Denmark Open BWF Super 750 Odense

October 17-22 Abu Dhabi Masters BWF Super 100 Abu Dhabi

October 24-29 French Open BWF Super 750 Paris

October 24-29 Indonesia Super 100 II BWF Super 100 TBD

October 31-November 5 Hylo Open BWF Super 300 Saarbrucken

October 31-November 5 Malaysia Super 100 BWF Super 100 TBD

November 7-12 Korea Masters BWF Super 300 Gwangju

November 14-19 Japan Masters BWF Super 500 Kumamoto

November 21-26 China Masters BWF Super 750 Shenzhen

November 28-December 3 Syed Modi India International BWF Super 300 Lucknow

December 5 -10 India Super 100 I BWF Super 100 TBD

December 12 -17 India Super 100 II BWF Super 100 TBD

December 13 -17 BWF World Tour Finals BWF World Tour Finals TBD



