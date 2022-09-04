Unnati Hooda finishes runner-up at India Junior International Grand Prix

Young Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda, on Sunday, finished as the runner-up at the India Junior International Grand Prix in Pune. The 15-year-old went down 23-25, 21-17, 10-21 to Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsran in the final.

The Thai seemed to be a much better player against Hooda, who struggled to find her rhythm for most part of the contest and was outplayed. The Indian, though, started decently by keeping her nerve and winning a hard fought first game 25-23.

That fight, however, seemed to have tired off Unnati Hooda as she went down 17-21, 10-21 in the next two sets to lose the match to the ninth seeded Sarunrak Vitidsran.