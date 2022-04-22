Uber Cup 2022: Women's doubles duo Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy withdraw

The Indian contingent for the Uber Cup - the women's team championship, will have to go without the veteran women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy after the latter suffered an injury, following the grind of the BAI Selection Trials.

Not only the Uber Cup, the pair will also be missing the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships that is set to begin next week, as well, because of this.

"Sikki Reddy has suffered a Grade 2 Tear of the Abdomen (abdominus rectus) as confirmed by an MRI and has been advised 4-6 week rest by the doctor. Under the circumstances, the said pair has withdrawn from the Uber Cup as well as the upcoming BATC. And the selectors have decided to include Simran Singh and Ritika Thakkar in their place as they were fourth in the ranking and next in line during the selection trials," BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra conveyed in a statement.

Hi every1, just wanted to give all of u a quick update. During d recently concluded bai selection trials i tore my abdominal muscles (grade 2 tear) & therefore I won't be participating in the BAC & Uber cup. Will be resting for 6 weeks &will be back on court soon. Thank u all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LxWJor6iCW — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) April 21, 2022

With Ashwini-Sikki pulling out, the remaining women's doubles players in the squad include Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly, Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra and now, Simran Singh and Ritika Thakkar have been included in place of Ashwini-Sikki.