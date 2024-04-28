Uber Cup: Isharani, Priya-Shruti, Simran-Ritika win, India women beat Singapore 4-1 - Highlights

The Indian women's badminton team recovered from an early hiccup to beat Singapore 4-1 in their second Group A tie against Singapore at Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

India beat Singapore 4-1 after Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra initiated the fightback following Ashmita Chaliha's 15-21, 18-21 defeat to world no. 18 Yeo Jia Min.

Priya and Shruti beat Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia 21-15, 21-16. Isharani Baruah then handed Insyirah Khan another straight-game (21-13, 21-16) defeat to give India a 2-1 lead.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thakker ensured India's victory, as they beat Yi Teng Elsa Lai Zan Michelle 21-8, 21-11.

In the fifth and dead rubber, Anmol Kharb beat Xin Yi Megan Lee to complete a 4-1 rout of Singapore.

In their opening tie, India defeated Canada 4-1. On the other hand, Singapore were blanked 0-5 by hosts China in the other group tie on Saturday.

