Badminton
Uber Cup: Isharani, Priya-Shruti, Simran-Ritika win, India women beat Singapore 4-1 - Highlights
Catch the highlights of the Indian women's badminton team's 4-1 win over Singapore in their second Group A tie in Chengdu, China on Sunday.
The Indian women's badminton team recovered from an early hiccup to beat Singapore 4-1 in their second Group A tie against Singapore at Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.
India beat Singapore 4-1 after Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra initiated the fightback following Ashmita Chaliha's 15-21, 18-21 defeat to world no. 18 Yeo Jia Min.
Priya and Shruti beat Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia 21-15, 21-16. Isharani Baruah then handed Insyirah Khan another straight-game (21-13, 21-16) defeat to give India a 2-1 lead.
Simran Singhi and Ritika Thakker ensured India's victory, as they beat Yi Teng Elsa Lai Zan Michelle 21-8, 21-11.
In the fifth and dead rubber, Anmol Kharb beat Xin Yi Megan Lee to complete a 4-1 rout of Singapore.
In their opening tie, India defeated Canada 4-1. On the other hand, Singapore were blanked 0-5 by hosts China in the other group tie on Saturday.
REPORT: Uber Cup: Ashmita, Isharani, Anmol shine as India women thrash Canada 4-1 in opener
Catch highlights
Live Updates
- 28 April 2024 3:56 AM GMT
Anmol Kharb wins in straight games | India beat Singapore 4-1
Anmol Kharb beat Xinyi Megan Lee 21-15, 21-13 as India recovered from Ashmita Chalia's defeat to Yeo Jia Min in the first match of the tie to beat Singapore 4-1.
This win in their second Group A tie means India are now almost assured of a place in the quarterfinals. If China beat Canada later today, India will advance to the knockouts round.
- 28 April 2024 3:52 AM GMT
Anmol Kharb is on match point
Lee wins a couple of points but Anmol is just unstoppable. She is now on match point at 20-12 and set for her second consecutive straight-game win at the Uber Cup.
- 28 April 2024 3:51 AM GMT
Game 2: Anmol takes a nine-point lead now
Anmol leads 18-9 now.
- 28 April 2024 3:49 AM GMT
Game 2: Anmol takes a massive lead
The 17-year-old is now stomping around the court as she fetches points with crosscourt smashes and drawing errors from Lee. Anmol leads 15-9.
- 28 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
Game 2: Anmol retains lead at the interval
Anmol Kharb leads 11-5 at the interval.
- 28 April 2024 3:41 AM GMT
Game 2: Anmol makes a brisk start
Anmol is her command over the match as she claims a 5-2 lead over Lee in the second game of the fifth match between India and Singapore.
- 28 April 2024 3:35 AM GMT
Anmol wins the opening game
Anmol bags the first game 21-15 after Lee saves one game point. Terrific start for the 17-year-old. She won her match, also a dead fifth rubber, in straight games. Good match practice for Anmol.
- 28 April 2024 3:34 AM GMT
Anmol on game point
At 20-14, Anmol is on game point against Lee.
- 28 April 2024 3:34 AM GMT
Game 1: Anmol maintains her lead
Anmol is in complete control of the game as she leads 18-14.
- 28 April 2024 3:32 AM GMT
Game 1: Anmol extends her lead
Anmol claims a 16-12 lead over Lee.