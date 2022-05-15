Twitter erupts in celebration as India win their first-ever Thomas Cup

A historic day was stoked in Indian sports and among the badminton fraternity as the Indian men's team beat 14-time champions Indonesia by 3-0 to win their first-ever Thomas Cup title on Sunday in Thailand. Led by men's singles players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Indian shuttlers gave no chance to Indonesia to win even a single match of the fixture.

As the historic moment stoked celebrations on the court by the Indian players on the bench, people rejoiced the moment on social media, expressing how this won has brought sheer joy to them.

