Twitter celebrates India's historic entry into the final of Thomas Cup 2022

Indian men's badminton team created history on Friday as they reached their first-ever Thomas Cup final in the 73-year-history of the prestigious team tournament. The Indian side stunned 2016 champions Denmark 3-2 in a thrilling contest that delighted badminton fans at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.



World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy saw it through for India in the men's singles contest, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty won the men's doubles tie in the semi-final tie against Denmark. As India paved their way into the final of the prestigious contest for the first time, netizens showered them with heaps of praise all over social media. Here's a look

MISSION🏅



Dream of a billion plus just came true. Absolute champion stuff from our boys as they became the first ever 🇮🇳team to advance into the 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇S of #ThomasCup



Kudos to entire coaching team & support staffs. Take a bow👏@himantabiswa#ThomasCup2022#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/cGdeFJIZD7 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 13, 2022





What a day. First ever Thomas Cup Final for 🇮🇳 badminton!



Bharat mata ki Jai in Bangkok at midnight. Goosebumps. https://t.co/GFjGG8nA0L pic.twitter.com/89HlgaGUQd — Rahul Chaudhary (@7rahulc) May 13, 2022

Show me a better frame, I will wait with my teary-eyes, okay?



Surreal, so surreal! 😭♥️



Picture Credit: @badmintonphoto



Take a bow @srikidambi , @PRANNOYHSPRI and of course, @satwiksairaj , @Shettychirag04 and the whole team for getting this win! 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/VGaVunqS74 — Sohinee Basu (@teeny_tiny_nee) May 13, 2022

Srikanth, who hadn't lost a single match previously in this edition of the Thomas Cup ensured that he was at his brutal and aggressive best against Anders Antonsen, the bronze medallist from the World Championships. He registered a dominant win, the third one in his career, against the Dane, winning 21-18, 12-21, 21-15 in a draining 1 hour 20 minutes clash.

Just a touch of nerves in the end but Kidambi Srikanth controlled the deciding game for the most part. He beats WR 3 Anders Antonsen 21-18 12-21 21-15 to give India a 2-1 lead in the SF of the Thomas Cup. One win away from a historic first final! pic.twitter.com/HsYckcH17T — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 13, 2022

Super Sri. Kidambi Srikanth beats Anders Antonsen in 3 sets to give India 2-1 lead in the tie. Massive composure shown by him even after losing the second set pretty one sidedly.

Showing great form when it mattered the most in the tournament 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NwZSQenwNo — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) May 13, 2022





Meanwhile, H.S. Prannoy, the old guard of Indian men's badminton, came out all guns blazing in the deciding match. The world No. 23 went down in the opening game after suffering an injury to his right ankle. But kept the pain aside and showed stupendous form to beat the World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke by 13-21, 21-9, 21-12.

He let out a huge roar of victory as India celebrated one of the biggest moments in their badminton history. Prannoy's teammates rushed on the court as the fans at the Impact Arena cheered on the victorious Indian team.

Historical moment for Indian Badminton!

First ever #Thomascup final for us! What a performance by the entire team, defeated Denmark 3-2. Remember the names: Lakshya Sen, Satwik, Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Krishna and Panjala 🔥🇮🇳#ThomasAndUberCups2022 #TeamIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/U4gSHXqN5B — Shubham Dhingra (@SDhingra27) May 13, 2022





Haseena Sunil Kumar Prannoy!!



I mean, WOW!! Just..WOWW!!



An up & down career, a bit of fractious relationship with BAI, may be even the fans, but tonight ALL is worth it!!!



And on painkillers🤯🤯



NOBODY can ever take this from him!!! Toast of the nation tonight.



HSP!! HSP!! https://t.co/KejM2jswb5 — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) May 13, 2022

Prannoy has a really ugly fall here, this is a little alarming for India now, dear God.



Prannoy receives medical assistance here. #TUC2022 #ThomasCup2022 pic.twitter.com/yoRimSMjDp — Sohinee Basu (@teeny_tiny_nee) May 13, 2022







