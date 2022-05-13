Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Twitter celebrates India's historic entry into the final of Thomas Cup 2022
As India paved their way into the final of the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years, netizens showered the shuttlers with praises all over social media.
Indian men's badminton team created history on Friday as they reached their first-ever Thomas Cup final in the 73-year-history of the prestigious team tournament. The Indian side stunned 2016 champions Denmark 3-2 in a thrilling contest that delighted badminton fans at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy saw it through for India in the men's singles contest, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty won the men's doubles tie in the semi-final tie against Denmark. As India paved their way into the final of the prestigious contest for the first time, netizens showered them with heaps of praise all over social media. Here's a look
Srikanth, who hadn't lost a single match previously in this edition of the Thomas Cup ensured that he was at his brutal and aggressive best against Anders Antonsen, the bronze medallist from the World Championships. He registered a dominant win, the third one in his career, against the Dane, winning 21-18, 12-21, 21-15 in a draining 1 hour 20 minutes clash.
Meanwhile, H.S. Prannoy, the old guard of Indian men's badminton, came out all guns blazing in the deciding match. The world No. 23 went down in the opening game after suffering an injury to his right ankle. But kept the pain aside and showed stupendous form to beat the World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke by 13-21, 21-9, 21-12.
He let out a huge roar of victory as India celebrated one of the biggest moments in their badminton history. Prannoy's teammates rushed on the court as the fans at the Impact Arena cheered on the victorious Indian team.
