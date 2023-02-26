Badminton: Trisha-Khushi wins Uganda International Challenge; Kanishq runner-up

The Indian women's doubles pair of Trisha Hegde and Khushi Thakkar, on Sunday, won the Uganda Badminton International Challenge with a hard-fought win over the pair from Italy.

The Indians came back from a game down to defeat Martina Corsini and Judit Mair 17-21, 23-21, 21-13 and lift the title.

#Badminton 🏸| Khushi Thakkar & Trisha Hegde WIN the women's doubles title at the 2023 Uganda International Challenge, defeating top seed 🇮🇹's Martina Corsini/Judith Mair!



Score: 17-21, 23-21, 21-13



Many congratulations🎉





This is just the second title win for Indian badminton after Tanya Hemanth had clinched the women's singles title in Iran earlier this month.

On the other hand, the men's singles shuttler Kanishq M went down 8-21, 12-21 to USA's Justin Hoh to settle for the runner-up position.

