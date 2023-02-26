Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton: Trisha-Khushi wins Uganda International Challenge; Kanishq runner-up
The Indian women's doubles pair of Trisha Hegde and Khushi Thakkar, on Sunday, won the Uganda Badminton International Challenge with a hard-fought win over the pair from Italy.
The Indians came back from a game down to defeat Martina Corsini and Judit Mair 17-21, 23-21, 21-13 and lift the title.
This is just the second title win for Indian badminton after Tanya Hemanth had clinched the women's singles title in Iran earlier this month.
On the other hand, the men's singles shuttler Kanishq M went down 8-21, 12-21 to USA's Justin Hoh to settle for the runner-up position.
