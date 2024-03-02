Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand loses in quarterfinals of German Open

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the quarterfinals of the German Open Super 300 in Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim, Germany, on Friday night.

The Indian pair, ranked 23rd in the world, playing Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min in the second successive tournament after getting better of them in India's thrilling 3-2 win over China at the Badminton Asia Team Championships last month, lost in straight games.

The Chinese duo, seeded sixth in the tournament, defeated the Indian pair 21-16 21-14 in just 41 minutes.

With Treesa and Gayatri's defeat, India's bid at the German Open ended.



The Indian pair will be in action at the French Open Super 750 next week.

Though Treesa and Gayatri played a pivotal role in India's historic BATC women's title-winning performance in Malaysia last month, they have yet to cross the quarterfinal mark on the BWF World Tour since November-December last year. After their quarterfinal exit at the Syed Modi India International, they lost in the first round of the India Open and played in the quarterfinal of the Thailand Open.

On Thursday, India's campaign in women's and men's singles events ended in the pre-quarterfinals.

While Aakarshi Kashyap had suffered a 13-21 14-21 defeat to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was handed out a 18-21, 22-24 defeat by Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the men’s singles second round.