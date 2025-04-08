Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand pull out of Badminton Asia C'ships 2025

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand pulled out of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships on Monday.

Treesa-Gayatri, ranked 9th in the world, were India's best medal bet in doubles discipline for the continental event. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had withdrawn from the competition last month.

Since missing out on the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification last year, Treesa-Gayatri have been India's best shuttlers at the highest level.

The duo were the only Indians to qualify and compete at the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

Treesa-Gayatri have been in good touch in the 2025 season as well, reaching the quarter-finals at the All England Open Super 1000 last month.

They also ran into the semi-finals at the Swiss Open Super 300 the week after, which incidentally remains their last appearance on the BWF World Tour circuit.

In the absence of Treesa-Gayatri, the pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra remain India's only representation in women's doubles at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships.

The pair of Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa and Ashwin Bhat-Shikha Gautam had also previously withdrawn from the premier continental competition.

With Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri missing in action, the Indian hopes in the tournament will be pinned on the likes of Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu.