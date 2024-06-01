Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Treesa/Gayatri's dream run end at Singapore Open, loses in semi-final

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the semi-final of the Singapore Open against the fourth-seeded Japanese pair.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand produced a massive upset by defeating world no.2 duo Baek-Lee. (Photo Credit: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Jun 2024 7:57 AM GMT

Indian women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the semi-final of the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament on Saturday to end a dream run.

The Indian pair lost to fourth-seeded Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in straight games. The Japanese pair won 23-21, 21-11.

The Indian pair started the first game with two points but then faltered on the net a couple of times to give the lead to the Japanese pair.

Matsuyama/Chida had a lead of 8-2 when the Indian pair started making a comeback as the Japanese pair faltered. Brilliant winners from Gayatri coupled with mistakes from the Matsuyama/Chida made it 9-11 at the mid-game break.

After the mid-game break, Matsuyama/Chida took a big lead of 16-12 but powered by the powerful winners of Treesa, the Indian pair made it 16-16 in no time.

The counter-attacking continued from the Indian pair as they took a couple of points to make 20-20. But the Japanese pair won the first game with a winner.

In the second game, the Indian pair looked clueless as they were trailing 2-11 at the mid-game break. They eventually got some points in the later half but the Japanese pair had a big enough lead to win 21-11.

After missing out on the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was a good run for the Indian pair as they defeated world number two in the pre-quarter-finals and world number six in the quarter-finals.

