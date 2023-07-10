Always have to go all-out in top level of badminton: Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen said he had to dig deep in the second game of the Canada Open final against world number 10 Li Shi Feng on Sunday, but that he is always prepared to 'go all out' against players in the 'top level of badminton'.

Speaking to the media after his first BWF Super Series title of the year, Lakshya said, "The second game was unpredictable because I was trailing all through. But I did not think that it was lost, and that we were going to a third. I gave every point everything I had. I was dominating the net, he was counter attacking, I am happy to have pulled off the crucial points."

"Li Shi Feng is the All England champion, I was always prepared to go all out against him. You have to think like that against players such as him, this is the top level of badminton," he added.

Coming unseeded into the Canada Open, Lakshya Sen proved a point or two by beating the second, fourth and fifth seeds on way to the title.

"It was a great week for me. I got better as it went on, both the final and semifinal were tactical battles. I had to dig deep in some matches, the conditions were different and getting used to it was important," Lakshya said.

"Coming into the Olympic qualification year, it was tough as things didn't go my way. So this win will be a big boost to my confidence," he added.

Sometimes, the hardest battles lead to the sweetest victories. The wait is over, and I am delighted to be crowned the Canada Open winner! Grateful beyond words 🎉🏆 #SenMode #BWFWorldTour#CanadaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/u8b7YzPX01 — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) July 10, 2023

Currently world number 19, Lakshya won the final 21-18 22-20 on Sunday. This title is set to push him up to 12th.

There would be one day of celebrations before he heads off to the US Open to collect more crucial points in the road to the Paris Olympics, Lakshya said.