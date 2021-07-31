A look at the top 10 achievements of PV Sindhu so far

India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu, falls short in her attempt to repeat her 2016 Rio Olympics feat in Tokyo again, as she suffers a crushing defeat against Chinese Taipei's World no.1 Tai Tzu-ying in the quarterfinals on Saturday. She will, however, be in contention for the bronze medal at Tokyo when she faces China's He Bingjiao on Sunday.

It's not meant to be a GOLD 🥇… … But a BRONZE is still on for our champ. 🥉 Let's back her to get it! 🙌🏻 #PVSindhu | #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/AkuRCVBxP2

The Hyderabad-born shuttler has a long list of accomplishments on both the national and international stages. Let's take a look at PV Sindhu's top 10 accomplishments so far:



World Championships

PV Sindhu was crowned world champion in 2019 after winning the BWF World Championship in Basel, Switzerland. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win a gold at the BWF World Championships, In earlier editions, she had won two bronze and two silver medals at the tournament. Sindhu has a total number of five medals in the BWF World Championship.



Silver in the Rio Olympics

Sindhu in 2016 became the first-ever Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics. She won a silver in the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio, Brazil.



BWF World Tour Final

P.V. Sindhu let out tears of joy and relief when she finally laid her hands on a gold medal by claiming the World Tour Finals 2018 with a win over 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara. With the straight-game victory, Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals title.



Denmark Open Super Series 2015

Sindhu was in top form in Odense, defeating Wang Yihan in the quarterfinals and Carolina Marin in the semis on her route to the final. Titleholder Li Xuerui beat Sindhu in straight games in the final, but her run to the top showdown was remarkable, where she won silver.

Asian Games

PV Sindhu won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, as well as a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

Commonwealth Games

Sindhu performed significantly in the Commonwealth Games 2018, winning two medals in the same tournament in 2018. Sindhu won a gold medal in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the individual event. Earlier she has also won a bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Bronze in Asian Championship

Sindhu won a bronze in the Asian championship in 2014, So far from 1991, India has managed to win eight Bronze medals in the Asian Championship



China Open 2016

PV Sindhu won her first superseries final in China Open 2016. Then a world number 11, Sindhu defeated China's Sun Yu (World Rank 9), with scores of 21-11, 17-21, 21-11. Sun Yu was a favourite going into the match, but Sindhu's form was very evident during the match and she looked invincible, especially in the first and the third set.



Thailand Open

PV Sindhu won silver after suffering a 15-21, 18-21 defeat to fourth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the Thailand Open final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok in 2018.



India Open

After a brilliant and consistent performance, Sindhu managed to bring out the grudge of her Olympic loss. Seven months after the famous 2016 Rio Olympic women's singles final, she defeated Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16 in the finals of the India Open Super Series at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi.



Now, with her eyes on the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the silverware would be another most-prized achievement by SIndhu.