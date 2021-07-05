Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Happy Birthday, PV Sindhu! India's badminton star turns 26
Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for PV Sindhu who is set to enter the Tokyo Olympics as one of India's medal hope.
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu turns 26 today and social media was flooded with wishes for the Hyderabad-based shuttler. After becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics Games five years back in Rio de Janerio, Sindhu is reckoned as a national hero and rightfully has a presence on the global sports stage.
Post-2016, Sindhu went on to win medals at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2019, she became the first Indian to win the World Badminton Championships beating Nozomi Okuhara in the finals.
Here are a few birthday wishes posted on Twitter:
Next Story