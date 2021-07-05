Happy Birthday, PV Sindhu! India's badminton star turns 26

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu turns 26 today and social media was flooded with wishes for the Hyderabad-based shuttler. After becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics Games five years back in Rio de Janerio, Sindhu is reckoned as a national hero and rightfully has a presence on the global sports stage.

Post-2016, Sindhu went on to win medals at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2019, she became the first Indian to win the World Badminton Championships beating Nozomi Okuhara in the finals.

Here are a few birthday wishes posted on Twitter:

Happy happy birthday Sindhu….

Eat a lot of ice creams today 😛💖 pic.twitter.com/tznWcrnOKQ — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 5, 2021





Wishing #PVSindhu a very Happy Birthday!



Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic silver medal, is the country's beloved Badminton player. The entire country had their eyes glued to the television during the finals of the Summer Olympics, 2016. pic.twitter.com/q0sMa8NFAw — Janak Keshriya (@jskeshriya) July 5, 2021





The entire nation is gripped with a sense of excitement & awe during your matches. You are an inspiration for the youth. My best wishes & blessings on your birthday today, @Pvsindhu1. May your incredible talent bring more laurels to India.#HappyBirthday #PVSindhu #Badminton pic.twitter.com/5JQcskihKS — Vijay Darda (@vijayjdarda) July 5, 2021





