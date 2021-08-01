The Tokyo Olympics is beginning to look like an all-woman show for India as World No. 7 PV Sindhu becomes the third female athlete to win a medal for the nation at the ongoing Games. First, Mirabai Chanu won the silver in weightlifting and second, Lovlina Borgohain confirmed the second Olympic medal for India in boxing and now, PV Sindhu has created history again. Picking herself up immediately after her loss to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying, PV Sindhu came in with all guns blazing in the bronze medal match against China's He Bingjiao and went on to win the brown metal.

With this unprecedented feat, the 2016 Rio silver medallist, PV Sindhu becomes the only badminton player and first woman from India to have 2 Olympic medals in their bag which further cements her dominance in the badminton circuit. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian in the mix to have won 2 medals for India at the Olympics and also has a silver and a bronze to his name.

Needing 53 minutes to hand the World No. 9 He Bingjiao a defeat at the stage of the Olympics, a very clinical PV Sindhu made her way to the bronze medal, winning 13-21, 15-21. Sindhu was ruthless and did not allow Bingjiao to upset her rhythm, a mistake which cost her heavily in her semi-final clash against Tai Tzu. Playing with strategy, Sindhu secured the win and won't be coming back empty-handed from the Olympic Games, once again.



PUSARLA VENKATA SINDHU



🇮🇳🏸🥉



She has done it! PV Sindhu has claimed the bronze by defeating He Bing Jiao of China.

The reigning World Champion, PV Sindhu now boasts of an impressive record at the Olympics as she has always returned with a medal in every Olympic Games she participated in. While fellow Indian badminton legend Saina Nehwal was the first Indian shuttler to open the medal book for India in badminton with her bronze medal win at the 2012 London Olympics, PV Sindhu has taken it up a whole notch further by producing such stellar performances and winning with flying colours.

