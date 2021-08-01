After losing to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei by 21-18, 21-13, PV Sindhu will aim to fight back for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 2016 Rio silver medallist will take on World No. 9 He Bingjiao of China who lost her semi-final match against her compatriot Chen Yufei with a score of 21-16, 13-21, 21-12.

SINDHU OUTCLASSED BY THE WORLD NO. 1!#PVSindhu misses out on a place in the finals as #TaiTzuYing of the Chinese Taipei defeats her in straight games!#Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/0QGVxG0B89 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 31, 2021

Sindhu is seeking her second Olympic medal and was unbeatable in the entire tournament not losing a single game before entering the contest against Tai Tzu. Meanwhile, Bingjiao had a close encounter with Nozomi Okuhara and Chen Yufei in the quarters and semis respectively before she booked herself a spot in the bronze medal clash.

In the head-to-head count, He Bingjiao leads the record by 9-6. She won their recent meeting at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals in 2019 where she defeated Sindhu by 19-21, 19-21.

Rising from the disappointment of the loss, PV Sindhu must get back her confidence on track in order to be the dominant player. The Chinese shuttler has troubled Sindhu on her backhand which has now been tackled by the Indian. The World No. 7 PV Sindhu has strengthened her net play and can take control of the game with powerful smashes and deceptive gameplay.

She shouldn't let Bingjiao dictate the terms of the game by not allowing her any jump smashes and keeping a variation of shots. Both the shuttlers have been performing well and this mouthwatering contest is going to be a tough one, with a brown metal up for grabs.

Schedule and When to Watch?

All the badminton action at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 5 will take place at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

Women's Bronze Medal Match

P.V. Sindhu (IND) [6] v He Bingjiao (CHN) [8] not before 5:00 PM IST on 1st August, 2021

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE action on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application on the website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC