Tokyo Olympics: Badminton Day 5, July 28 - PV Sindhu to face NY Cheung, Sai Praneeth takes on Mark Caljouw - Preview, LIVE Streaming, schedule, where to watch
PV Sindhu will be eyeing to top the group while Praneeth will take a last shot at redeeming himself with a win after squandering his Olympic chances.
Luck favors the brave but sadly, the same quote faltered at the Tokyo Olympics ending the medal hopes for the men's doubles duo from India Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty who pulled off a stellar win against the World No. 3 Chinese Taipei in their first group stage match.
Day 5 at the Tokyo Olympics will be packed with badminton action as two of the Indian singles shuttlers will be playing their final group stage matches. PV Sindhu, the 6th seed at Tokyo will be facing Ngan Cheung Yi of Hong Kong in the Group J encounter after smashing the Israeli shuttler Ksenia Polikarpova in straight sets, 21-7, 21-10. On the other hand, B. Sai Praneeth will be playing to save his face from a humiliating exit at the Olympics.
The Indian ace shuttler didn't deliver the expected performance in his first match losing out embarrassingly to a lower-ranked player from Israel, Misha Zilberman in straight games. The 13th seed at the Games is now placed against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands who interestingly defeated Misha in his first game by 2-1 making it an exciting final group match to watch.
Satwik-Chirag have been the highlights of the Indian badminton contingent apart from Sindhu who won their final game against Great Britain's pair but failed to qualify the group on a match difference bracket. Their skills have provided a boost for Indian shuttlers in men's doubles and a wave of joy flourished across the nation watching them play.
Satwik and Chirag beat the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games.— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2021
2⃣1⃣-1⃣7⃣
2⃣1⃣-1⃣9⃣
With this, they end their debut #Olympics with a victory. Unfortunate not to progress further but something to build on for sure.🏸#Tokyo2020 | #Badminton | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/odBy8lxwTV
PV Sindhu is the only hope left for India in the badminton event in Tokyo after the exit of all the male players. The World No. 7 will aim to continue her winning streak as she remains one of the medal hopes for the Indians. All eyes will be on her as she shuttles against Cheung of Hong Kong who holds the current 29th world ranking. The female shuttler from Hong Kong had to struggle to win her first match by a score of 2-1 against Polikarpova.
PV Sindhu has arrived! 😎— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 25, 2021
She eases past Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her #Tokyo2020 #badminton opener 🏸#BestOfTokyo | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #IND @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/ym4oAH5kAx
As for Sai Praneeth, the dream is over at the Olympics caused by a defeat at the hands of Zilberman but he holds the key for the qualification for both Misha and Mark as his performance will determine their future at the Tokyo Olympics.
Schedule and When to Watch?
All the badminton action at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 5 will take place at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.
Women's Singles - Group J Play Stage
P.V. Sindhu (IND) [6] v Ngan Yi Cheung (HKG) not before 7:30 AM IST
Men's Singles - Group D Play Stage
B. Sai Praneeth (IND) [13] v Mark Caljouw (NED) not before 2:30 PM IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the LIVE action on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application on the website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC