Badminton on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Expect things to sizzle at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza as two of the bests in the game - World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei and India's PV Sindhu, the World No. 7 will battle it out for a spot in the finals and the opportunity to fight for a gold or a silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Ever since PV Sindhu returned with a silver from Rio Olympics, her mind has been trained on upgrading the Rio silver to a Tokyo gold and she is almost close to the finish line but the biggest challenge now awaits her in the semi-finals itself.

While it is the very first semi-final outing for Tai Tzu Ying at an Olympics, there is no underestimating this Queen of Deception as she can rescue just about any match from any condition and PV Sindhu will have to bring her A-game here and not let Tai, who is the favourite here by a close margin, find any chink in the Sindhu armour. It is bound to be a heated battle with both players being in their top forms and passionately hungry for a medal. PV Sindhu hasn't dropped a single game coming into the semis here at the Tokyo Olympics while Tai was made to survive a scare in the quarters as Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon almost showed her the door.

Being familiar foes, the Tai Tzu Ying and PV Sindhu clash will promise a lot of drama and have a lot of history on the line!

