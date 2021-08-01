Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.

After PV Sindhu's missed her chance to fight it out for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, she will try her luck in the Bronze Medal match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza against China's He Bingjiao. The World No. 7 Indian lost to Tai Tzu-ying in straight games in the semi-finals while World No. 9 He Bingjiao lost to the top seed and fellow Chinese, Chen Yufei in her last four encounter.

PV Sindhu will look to equal Sushil Kumar's record haul of 2 Olympic medals by an individual Indian athlete today at the Tokyo Olympics by bagging the bronze. He Bingjiao has displayed great form and saw off 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara in the quarters and even took a game off Yufei before setting up this clash with PV Sindhu. Let's see if history is made today!



Follow all LIVE updates here: