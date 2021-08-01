Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 9 — PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao fight it out for bronze — Updates, scores, results, blog
Having lost the chance for gold, PV Sindhu will vie to win her second Olympic medal in the Bronze medal match against He Bingjiao.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.
After PV Sindhu's missed her chance to fight it out for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, she will try her luck in the Bronze Medal match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza against China's He Bingjiao. The World No. 7 Indian lost to Tai Tzu-ying in straight games in the semi-finals while World No. 9 He Bingjiao lost to the top seed and fellow Chinese, Chen Yufei in her last four encounter.
PV Sindhu will look to equal Sushil Kumar's record haul of 2 Olympic medals by an individual Indian athlete today at the Tokyo Olympics by bagging the bronze. He Bingjiao has displayed great form and saw off 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara in the quarters and even took a game off Yufei before setting up this clash with PV Sindhu. Let's see if history is made today!
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2021 10:31 AM GMT
Tai Tzu-ying took her revenge against PV Sindhu!
For the World No. 1 from Chinese Taipei, a 2016 Rio Olympics Round of 16 loss at the hands of PV Sindhu did not sit well and yesterday, in the semi-finals, Tai Tzu-ying looked like a woman on mission as she pummeled past PV Sindhu and entered her first Olympic final.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:17 AM GMT
PV Sindhu eyes history today at the Tokyo Olympics!
PV Sindhu might have missed out on the gold at the Tokyo Olympics but she isn't one to return home empty-handed as she gets ready to fight for the bronze against China's He Bingjiao!