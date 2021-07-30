Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 7 — PV Sindhu wins first game against Akane Yamaguchi — Updates, scores, results, blog
Eyeing a semi-final ticket, World no. 7 PV Sindhu is playing against Japan's World No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi, in what is expected to be a heated quarterfinal clash.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics.
World No. 7 PV Sindhu, will be the challenge of home favourite, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the World No. 5 ace shuttler, who has to be tamed before Sindhu can make it to the semi-finals and possibly clash against World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying!
With fellow Japanese and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Nozomi Okuhara crashing out earlier in the day, Akane Yamaguchi will have added pressure on her to deliver on home soil.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 30 July 2021 9:03 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is a big match player and it shows! She leads 12-6, ouf!
- 30 July 2021 9:01 AM GMT
PV SINDHU IS IN RAGING FORM HERE, BEWARE!
PV Sindhu makes Akane Yamaguchi fall again as she takes the mid-game interval lead AGAIN!
- 30 July 2021 8:58 AM GMT
PV Sindhu with the lead at 7-5!
What a high octane match this is turning out to be! PV Sindhu is being made to tire out by the sprightly Japanese!
- 30 July 2021 8:56 AM GMT
Sindhu wins another challenge here! She leads 5-3. Come on, champ!