Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 7 — PV Sindhu wins first game against Akane Yamaguchi — Updates, scores, results, blog

Eyeing a semi-final ticket, World no. 7 PV Sindhu is playing against Japan's World No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi, in what is expected to be a heated quarterfinal clash.

PV Sindhu at Tokyo 2020
X

PV Sindhu (Source: Getty Images)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-30T14:33:40+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics.

World No. 7 PV Sindhu, will be the challenge of home favourite, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the World No. 5 ace shuttler, who has to be tamed before Sindhu can make it to the semi-finals and possibly clash against World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying!

With fellow Japanese and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Nozomi Okuhara crashing out earlier in the day, Akane Yamaguchi will have added pressure on her to deliver on home soil.

Follow all our LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

>Load More
Tokyo Olympics Badminton PV Sindhu 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X