Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics.

World No. 7 PV Sindhu, will be the challenge of home favourite, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the World No. 5 ace shuttler, who has to be tamed before Sindhu can make it to the semi-finals and possibly clash against World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying!

With fellow Japanese and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Nozomi Okuhara crashing out earlier in the day, Akane Yamaguchi will have added pressure on her to deliver on home soil.

Follow all our LIVE updates here: