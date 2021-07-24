Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 1, July 24 - Satwik-Chirag and Sai Praneeth open their campaign - Updates, scores, results, blog
Promising to be an action-packed day, the first day of the Tokyo Olympics will feature Satwik-Chirag and Sai Praneeth eager to make a mark.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.
It's set to be an exciting day at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza as the badminton action takes off at the Tokyo Olympics, finally. For the Indians, it is going to be an action-packed morning with the World No. 10 dynamic doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty aspiring to make their mark against formidable World No. 3 pair of Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin, in their Group A Play Stage match. Other than this young Indian pair, there will also be the thirteenth seeded B. Sai Praneeth, in the men's singles event as he will square off against Misha Zilberman of Israel, who is ranked as the World No. 47 in his Group D Play Stage opener match.
Order of Play:
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [9] v Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin [3]
Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth [13] v Misha Zilberman
- 24 July 2021 2:47 AM GMT
Action-packed day ahead for Indian shuttlers!
India is set to begin their medal campaign in badminton with the Group Stage matches beginning from today. We will have Men's Doubles action featuring the 9th seeded pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the 13th seeded Sai Praneeth will be looking to take charge of his Men's Singles outing.
All 3 shuttlers from India are going to be make their debut at the stage of the Olympics today! Let's go!