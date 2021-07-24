Top
Badminton

Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 1, July 24 - Satwik-Chirag and Sai Praneeth open their campaign - Updates, scores, results, blog

Promising to be an action-packed day, the first day of the Tokyo Olympics will feature Satwik-Chirag and Sai Praneeth eager to make a mark.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Mens Doubles Tokyo Olympics
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will debut at the Tokyo Olympics (Source: BWF website)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-24T08:18:26+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

It's set to be an exciting day at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza as the badminton action takes off at the Tokyo Olympics, finally. For the Indians, it is going to be an action-packed morning with the World No. 10 dynamic doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty aspiring to make their mark against formidable World No. 3 pair of Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin, in their Group A Play Stage match. Other than this young Indian pair, there will also be the thirteenth seeded B. Sai Praneeth, in the men's singles event as he will square off against Misha Zilberman of Israel, who is ranked as the World No. 47 in his Group D Play Stage opener match.

Order of Play:

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [9] v Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin [3]

Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth [13] v Misha Zilberman

Follow all our LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Badminton Tokyo Olympics Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Sai Praneeth 
