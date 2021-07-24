Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 1, July 24 - Satwik-Chirag and Sai Praneeth open their campaign - Updates, scores, results, blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

It's set to be an exciting day at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza as the badminton action takes off at the Tokyo Olympics, finally. For the Indians, it is going to be an action-packed morning with the World No. 10 dynamic doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty aspiring to make their mark against formidable World No. 3 pair of Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin, in their Group A Play Stage match. Other than this young Indian pair, there will also be the thirteenth seeded B. Sai Praneeth, in the men's singles event as he will square off against Misha Zilberman of Israel, who is ranked as the World No. 47 in his Group D Play Stage opener match.



Order of Play:



Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [9] v Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin [3]

Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth [13] v Misha Zilberman

Follow all our LIVE updates here: